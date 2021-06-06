DUNCAN, Mrs. Helen Smith, passed away April 12, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, William "Bill" Duncan; parents, Welford Sr. and Dorothy Smith. She is survived by her brother, Welford Jr. (Linda); sister, Faye Gunn (Drew); aunt, Alice Atkinson; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nephews and nieces, cousins and many wonderful friends. Helen attended the Virginia School for the Deaf & Blind in Staunton, Va., graduating in 1963. It was there she met her husband, Bill. From 1981 to 1985, she competed in the Mid-Atlantic Region Wheelchair Games, winning many medals. She was an inspiring, determined person. Helen and Annette Trent started the ministry to the Deaf at Hatcher Memorial Baptist Church, where Helen was ordained as a deacon, the first deaf woman in the state of Virginia. She and Bill later moved their membership to the Deaf Mission of Richmond's First Baptist Church. Helen never let her deafness nor her confinement to a wheelchair because of childhood polio define her. She was always outgoing, traveling the U.S.A. with Bill to participate in bowling tournaments. She was an outstanding ambassador to everyone she met in life and was known for her beautiful smile. A Celebration of Life will be held June 12 at Richmond's First Baptist Church. Visitation will be at 2 p.m. with service at 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to The Deaf Mission, 2709 Monument Avenue, Richmond, Va. 23220 in Helen's memory.
My sympathies to her family. I was a member of Hatcher during her time there. She was very dedicated member & although I couldn't read sign language, I enjoyed watching her sign.
Toni R Binford
June 7, 2021
How we loved visiting our relatives in Richmond, Virginia and looked forward to their summer visits to the farm in Potter County, Pennsylvania. Marvin and I were always impressed with Helen and Billy and their confidence in travel all around the country! Once they visited us in Trumansburg, NY near Cayuga Lake, one of New York's beautiful Finger Lakes. I wanted to show them the beautiful view of the lake from Ithaca College's campus. All of a sudden I realized that I was driving on the sidewalk. I bet Billy thought that maybe he should take over the driving! They were certainly positive personalities and an inspiration to us!
Ellen K. Mitterer (Mrs. Marvin Mitterer)
Family
June 6, 2021
Remember fun times at Aunt Kitty´´s pool! Helen and Billy always visited when they came through Abingdon going on one of their many adventures! Their visits were so appreciated.... Your sister and our cousin will be missed...