DUNCAN, Mrs. Helen Smith, passed away April 12, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, William "Bill" Duncan; parents, Welford Sr. and Dorothy Smith. She is survived by her brother, Welford Jr. (Linda); sister, Faye Gunn (Drew); aunt, Alice Atkinson; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nephews and nieces, cousins and many wonderful friends. Helen attended the Virginia School for the Deaf & Blind in Staunton, Va., graduating in 1963. It was there she met her husband, Bill. From 1981 to 1985, she competed in the Mid-Atlantic Region Wheelchair Games, winning many medals. She was an inspiring, determined person. Helen and Annette Trent started the ministry to the Deaf at Hatcher Memorial Baptist Church, where Helen was ordained as a deacon, the first deaf woman in the state of Virginia. She and Bill later moved their membership to the Deaf Mission of Richmond's First Baptist Church. Helen never let her deafness nor her confinement to a wheelchair because of childhood polio define her. She was always outgoing, traveling the U.S.A. with Bill to participate in bowling tournaments. She was an outstanding ambassador to everyone she met in life and was known for her beautiful smile. A Celebration of Life will be held June 12 at Richmond's First Baptist Church. Visitation will be at 2 p.m. with service at 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to The Deaf Mission, 2709 Monument Avenue, Richmond, Va. 23220 in Helen's memory.



Masks are required for people not fully vaccinated.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 6, 2021.