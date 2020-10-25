GETTLE, Helen Forbes, 81, of Chesterfield, Va., went home to be with the Lord on Monday, October 19, 2020. To those that knew and loved her, she will be forever known for her kindness, wit, enduring ability to overcome adversity and her living display of Christian faith. She was born April 14, 1939, in Lewisburg, Pa., the daughter of the late Robert C. Forbes Sr. and Frances (Garner) Forbes. She was married to Kenneth "Ken" Lee Gettle, who preceded her in death in 1973. Helen attended Lewisburg High School, in Lewisburg, Pa., followed by nursing school to become a licensed registered nurse, then followed her husband to serve in Germany volunteering as an armed services nurse in Karlsruhe. Helen returned from Germany and worked in the emergency and recovery rooms at Richmond Memorial Hospital as a registered nurse for over 30 years until her retirement. Helen was a member of Falling Creek Baptist Church for over 50 years developing many lifelong friends and serving in the choir and as a Sunday school teacher and treasurer. She enjoyed gospel music, fishing, reading and keeping up with Penn State, VMI, Liberty and Bluefield College sports. Helen also liked to travel, especially visiting family and friends in Pennsylvania and North Carolina and taking family trips to Nags Head. She found great joy in working with dog rescues and spoiling her German Shepherds. Surviving are two sons and daughters-in-law, Mark and Mary Ann Gettle, of Chesterfield, Va., Paul and Kristin Gettle, of Harrisonburg, Va.; and one brother and sister-in-law, Jack and Frances Forbes, of Pensacola, Fla. Also surviving are cherished grandchildren, Keontae Watkins of Chesterfield, Va., Grant, Cole and Evan Gettle, of Harrisonburg, Va., Claude and Joshua Watkins, of Richmond, Va.; and cherished family friends, Biff, Kim and Sarah Stadler of Chesterfield. Helen is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth "Ken" Lee Gettle of Chesterfield; two brothers, Robert C. "R.C." Forbes Jr., Frank Forbes; and a sister, Edna Bingaman. The family will receive friends 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at Bliley's Chippenham Chapel, 6900 Hull Street Rd., Richmond, Va. 23224, followed by a chapel service at 2 p.m. Interment to follow in the Dale Memorial Park, 10201 Newbys Bridge Rd., Chesterfield, Va. 23832 at 3 p.m. Pastor Wayne Raborn will be officiating the chapel and burial services. In lieu of flowers, contributions to honor Helen's memory can be made to Falling Creek Baptist Church, 4701 Turner Rd., North Chesterfield, Va. 23234, The Arthritis Foundation
, 1506 Willow Lawn Dr., Richmond, Va. 23230, the ASPCA, a veteran's support organization of your choosing or a local SPCA or pet rescue.
