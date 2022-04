GILLIAM, Helen Mathis, 105, passed away peacefully at home in Ashland, Va., on March 30, 2022. Her remains rest with Henry W. Dabney Funeral Home, 518 N. Washington Hwy., Ashland, Va., where she may be viewed Wednesday, April 6, 2022, from 3 to 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 12 noon at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Roselawn Memory Gardens, 13389 Mountain Rd., Glen Allen, Va.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 5, 2022.