HENRY, Helen S., 89, of Mineral, Va., departed this life Sunday, December 19, 2021. Her remains rest at the Robert Mealy Funeral Home, 2530 Dogtown Rd., Goochland, Va. where a viewing will be held on Thursday, December 30, 2021 from 12 to 8 p.m. and Friday, December 31, 2021 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and where funeral services will be held 1 p.m. on Saturday, January 1, 2022.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 29, 2021.