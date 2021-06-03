HICKS, Helen Coles, 83, of Goochland, Va., departed this life on Monday, May 31, 2021 at Henrico Doctors' Hospital, Richmond, Va. She was preceded in death by her husband, Irvin Hicks Sr.; and daughter, Patricia H. Bolling. She leaves to cherish her memory her devoted and loving children, Shirley Hicks, Helen Couser (Raymond), Irvin Jr. (Dana), Alice Hicks (Joe), Cathern Evans (Thomas), Roslind Menefield (Lamont) and Sandra Snead (Lamont); devoted and loving grandchildren, great-grandchildren, her loving church family and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Her remains rest at the Robert Mealy Funeral Home, Goochland, Va., where the family will receive friends on Friday, June 4, 2021 from 6 to 8 p.m. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 5, 2021 at Emmaus Baptist Church, 2104 Sandy Hook Rd., Goochland, Va. Rev. Tommy Fleming officiating.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2021.
May the LORD continue to bless and keep you.
Sorry for your loss.
John & Daphne Goode
June 5, 2021
To the Hicks family my thoughts and prayers are with you and all your family. Our family crossed many years ago and we were considered family every since. RIP my friend
Yvonne Hopkins
Friend
June 5, 2021
Sorry for the lost of your mother. The pain and grief is real. Only God and time will heal your hurt. "Be not dismay God will take of you." Rest in peace Sis. Helen.
Minister Joyce and Deacon Robert Harden
Friend
June 5, 2021
We are sorry to hear the passing of your Lovely Mom,
Dorothy James and Derek
Family
June 4, 2021
I was so sorry to hear that your Mom has passed, and know that she will never leave your hearts and memories. Prayers and thoughts are with you cousins.
Valerie Allen -Tweedy
Family
June 4, 2021
To the Hicks and Coles family I'm so sorry for your (our) lost. Aunt Helen was a beautiful person that had a lot of love to give. I will miss her beautiful smile she truly will be missed. My cousins I love you, you are in my thoughts and prayers my deepest sympathies Cousin
Barbara Ann Hicks Harris niece
Family
June 4, 2021
So sorry to hear of the passing of your beautiful mom. She was always like a breath of fresh air with her beautiful smile . She always greeted me with a hug . Cherish all the memories you had with her and know she is always there with you all in spirit. I love you all and praying for all of you
Carolyn Bates Beaudion
Family
June 4, 2021
So sorry for your loss may God continue to bless you
Barbara Allen Turner
Friend
June 4, 2021
so sorry to hear the loss of your mother, we're sending our deepest sympathy
Addie and Robert Mitchell
Addie Mitchell
June 4, 2021
I am so sorry to here for your loss,you have my deepest sympathy and my family will keep you in prayer.Cousin Helen use to visit my mom Carletha with aunt Dorothy Mealy,Helen was a jewel she will be missed.
Janice Kenny Baptist
June 3, 2021
To the Hicks Family,
Our hearts go out to each of you. You have our deepest sympathy in the lost of your Mother. We will continue to keep you in our prayers as God comforts you.
Allen & Darnell Tilton
Friend
June 3, 2021
May our Lord bless and comfort you during this time of grief. You are in our thoughts and prayers.
Artto and Lorine Fleming
June 3, 2021
Although it´s difficult today to see beyond the sorrow, may you find comfort in knowing that you are not alone. Our thoughts and prayers are with you. We pray that God will continue to strengthen and keep you in this hour of bereavement.
Connie Christian Mormon & Family
June 3, 2021
My heart feels your lost. Remember I am here for U. Always Pam Hicks
Pamela jean Hicks Johnson
Family
June 3, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences, we are sincerely praying for comfort and strength for you and your family during this difficult time.