HICKS, Helen Coles, 83, of Goochland, Va., departed this life on Monday, May 31, 2021 at Henrico Doctors' Hospital, Richmond, Va. She was preceded in death by her husband, Irvin Hicks Sr.; and daughter, Patricia H. Bolling. She leaves to cherish her memory her devoted and loving children, Shirley Hicks, Helen Couser (Raymond), Irvin Jr. (Dana), Alice Hicks (Joe), Cathern Evans (Thomas), Roslind Menefield (Lamont) and Sandra Snead (Lamont); devoted and loving grandchildren, great-grandchildren, her loving church family and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Her remains rest at the Robert Mealy Funeral Home, Goochland, Va., where the family will receive friends on Friday, June 4, 2021 from 6 to 8 p.m. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 5, 2021 at Emmaus Baptist Church, 2104 Sandy Hook Rd., Goochland, Va. Rev. Tommy Fleming officiating.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2021.