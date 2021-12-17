KOEBEL, Helen Harvey, of Henrico, Va., gained her wings on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at the age of 92. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald E. Koebel; daughter, Linda H. Schoolcraft and several siblings. She is survived by her son, William "Sonny" Harvey Jr.; daughters, Toni H. Shelton and Lori H. Thorp (Dean); nine grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and six siblings. She also leaves behind many loved ones and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at Bliley's - Staples Mill, 8510 Staples Mill Road, on Sunday, December 19, 2021 at 2 p.m. For condolences and to view livestream, see blileys.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 17, 2021.