KOEHLER, Helen Marie, 84, of Henrico, passed away peacefully at her home on December 28, 2021. She was preceded in death by the love of her life, George Koehler; and is survived by two brothers, Louis and Joseph Severa; and her children, Mike (Donna), Bob (Donna), Kathleen Sexton (Martin) and George Koehler III (Donna); along with her beloved grandchildren, Mike Jr. (Riley), Kendall and Kyle, Stephanie (James), Michelle (David) and Gregory (Katina), Elizabeth, Crystal and Jeffery, as well as Ryan (Taylor), Rachel and Emily; in addition to 11 cherished great-grandchildren. Helen shared her love of music by singing in the Our Lady of Lourdes Church Choir for over six years, singing like an angel. Mom was the anchor of our family and her influence will be cherished forever. A special thank you to the Circle Center for their care of Mom for a time and our heartfelt love and admiration to Hazel Coles for her devotion and dedication to Mom until the very end. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Online condolences can be made at www.blileys.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 2, 2022.