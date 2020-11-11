STEELE, Helen Louise, 76, of Midlothian, Virginia, unexpectedly went to be with the Lord and her parents on October 19, 2020. Helen enjoyed a long career with the Virginia Department of Corrections as the assistant to the Office of The Inspector General, where she received many awards and recognitions. Helen became an honorary member of the Carter family, where she was a constant friend and member for many years. She was one of the most energetic spirits anyone would ever want to know and was always willing and eager to lend a hand on any task, large or small. She was a constant and welcome presence at all the Carter family occasions and joined enthusiastically in every holiday and celebration. Helen has a special place in her heart and was a continued supporter of all animals and our veterans. She loved and was loved by all of us, and her spirit of kindness and thoughtfulness knew no bounds. She will be greatly missed by all who knew this exceptionally kind, warm woman and friend. A funeral mass will be held to honor her life on Friday, November 13, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Saint Edward the Confessor Catholic Church, 2700 Dolfield Dr., North Chesterfield, Va. 23235. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make a donation to the charity of your choice
.
.
