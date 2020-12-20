NEWCOMB, Helen McKinney, born February 7, 1937, beloved daughter, wife, mother and grandmother, was welcomed into Heaven on December 13, 2020, by her father and mother, Lonnie and Helen McKinney; her brother, Buckie McKinney; and her sister, Joyce Miller. What a joyful reunion that must have been. Left to cherish her memory are her husband of almost 65 years, James B. Newcomb Jr.; sons, Steve (Jane) and Glenn (Janet); daughter, Sherry Webb (Dwight); seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Helen graduated from John Marshall High School, Class of 1955. After her children were of school age, she was employed by the Baptist Foreign Mission Board until her retirement. Helen and Jim joined Chamberlayne Baptist Church in Richmond on January 25, 1970, where she faithfully served until her passing. Graveside services were private. Arrangements are by the Mechanicsville Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home. Online condolences at bennettfuneralhomes.com
