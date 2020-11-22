WILBERGER, Helen Pudlo, 92, of Henrico, passed away on Thursday, November 19, 2020. She was a retired employee of AT&T. She was preceded in death by her life companion of 40 years, John G. Durrett; and daughter-in-law, Margaret Wilberger; and is survived by three sons, Winston Thomas Wilberger, John Lewis Wilberger (Mary Lee) and James Calvin Wilberger (Wanda); five grandchildren, Winky, Angela, Douglas, Joshua and Jacob; and five great-grandchildren, Thomas, Paul, Jack, Waylon and Maeleigh. The family will receive friends Wednesday, November 25, from 1 to 2 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231, where a service will immediately follow at 2 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at nelsenrichmond.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 22, 2020.