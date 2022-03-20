SHEFFIELD, Helen Chavis, 88, of Colonial Heights, went to be with the Lord Tuesday, March 8, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Richard Chavis Sr. and George D. Sheffield Jr.; and her son, Richard "Ricky" Chavis Jr. She is survived by her daughter, Rhonda L. Chavis; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews who love and will miss her very much. Helen was an active member of Colonial Heights Baptist Church for many years. A memorial visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 3, 2022 at the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Va. 23834. Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 20, 2022.