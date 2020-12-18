SHURM, Helen Harmon, born on December 8, 1926, in Poole Siding, Va., passed away peacefully on December 14, 2020, at home, surrounded by family. She was predeceased by her parents, Richard G. and Rowena R. Harmon; and her husband of 40 years, Wilton E. Shurm. She is survived by her three children, Robert G. Howard, Trudie H. Knight and Brenda S. Dolan (Tim); five grandchildren, Angela New (Chris), Billy Shaw (Melissa), Timmy Dolan, Shannon Sottolano (Mike) and Colleen Dolan; five great-grandchildren, Robbie Wagner, Mason and Hadley Shaw, and Harper and Hayden Sottolano. She was a pioneer for women in real estate as one of the first female agents in Richmond working for Jones & Robins. She loved being an agent and worked in real estate for over 50 years. She created many lifelong bonds with clients who came to think of her as a dear friend. Her favorite pastimes were family, friends, her beloved pets and going to Virginia Beach. She took many trips to Atlantic City and loved to play Texas Hold'em; she played tough and could hold her own with the best of them. You have all heard the stories of the amazing hand or the bad beat!! Her last trip to Atlantic City was for her 92nd birthday. It was, at that very sad point, we realized that things were changing for Mom when we saw that she just couldn't keep up with the game any longer. Her granddaughter, Angela, lived with her for the last year and a half and did an amazing job as her caretaker. The family will receive friends on Sunday, December 20, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home. A funeral service will be at 2 p.m. on Monday, December 21, in the Nelsen Chapel. Interment will follow in Washington Memorial Park. Online condolences may be left at nelsenrichmond.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 18, 2020.