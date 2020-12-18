Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Helen Harmon Shurm
1926 - 2020
BORN
1926
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond
4650 South Laburnum Avenue
Richmond, VA
SHURM, Helen Harmon, born on December 8, 1926, in Poole Siding, Va., passed away peacefully on December 14, 2020, at home, surrounded by family. She was predeceased by her parents, Richard G. and Rowena R. Harmon; and her husband of 40 years, Wilton E. Shurm. She is survived by her three children, Robert G. Howard, Trudie H. Knight and Brenda S. Dolan (Tim); five grandchildren, Angela New (Chris), Billy Shaw (Melissa), Timmy Dolan, Shannon Sottolano (Mike) and Colleen Dolan; five great-grandchildren, Robbie Wagner, Mason and Hadley Shaw, and Harper and Hayden Sottolano. She was a pioneer for women in real estate as one of the first female agents in Richmond working for Jones & Robins. She loved being an agent and worked in real estate for over 50 years. She created many lifelong bonds with clients who came to think of her as a dear friend. Her favorite pastimes were family, friends, her beloved pets and going to Virginia Beach. She took many trips to Atlantic City and loved to play Texas Hold'em; she played tough and could hold her own with the best of them. You have all heard the stories of the amazing hand or the bad beat!! Her last trip to Atlantic City was for her 92nd birthday. It was, at that very sad point, we realized that things were changing for Mom when we saw that she just couldn't keep up with the game any longer. Her granddaughter, Angela, lived with her for the last year and a half and did an amazing job as her caretaker. The family will receive friends on Sunday, December 20, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home. A funeral service will be at 2 p.m. on Monday, December 21, in the Nelsen Chapel. Interment will follow in Washington Memorial Park. Online condolences may be left at nelsenrichmond.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 18, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
20
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond
4650 South Laburnum Avenue, Richmond, VA
Dec
21
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond
4650 South Laburnum Avenue, Richmond, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Another year has come and gone without hearing your voice and laughter.We miss our dearest Ms. Helen and praying that the Lord is keeping her soul safe.We love you and keeping you in our prayers,not a day go by that you are not thought about and loved.
Gail & Latricia Crumbley
December 12, 2021
Our whole family thought and knew Ms.Helen for years and thought the world of her.She was definitely a people person,and we has already started to miss her dearly.God Bless her.
Gail and Latricia Crumbley
December 20, 2020
Ms. Dolan I am so sorry for the loss of your mother. My family will keep your family in prayers!
Yorlanda Shelton
December 20, 2020
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results