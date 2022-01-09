Menu
Helen Sullivan
SULLIVAN, Helen, 95, of N. Chesterfield, Va., went to be with the Lord on Friday, December 31, 2021. Helen was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Warner H. Sullivan Sr.; mother, Eva Hughes; father, Robert Hughes. She is survived by her son, Warner Hawes Sullivan Jr.; and her sister, Evelyn Headly. She was one of three sisters and had nine brothers. Helen was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church but in the last six years, went to Heritage Baptist Church. In her free time, she enjoyed listening to Gospel music, even attending Gospel concerts with her son. In her younger years, she liked roller skating, bowling at Duckpin Bowling Alley where she bowled for 20 years and dancing at the playground. Later in life, she enjoyed badminton, jarts, cornhole word searches, adult coloring books, flowers, reading her bible and gardening. Following her husband's passing in 2014, she attended Widows of Might at Heritage Baptist Church, where she enjoyed the fellowship and food. She enjoyed her Sunday school classes as well. After class, she loved getting lunch with her friends, Paul and Sharon, Pete and Linda, Henry and Jack. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Monday, January 10, 2022, at Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd., N. Chesterfield, Va. 23234, with the service to follow at 12 p.m. Her final resting place will be at Dale Memorial Park.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 9, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
10
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
6500 Iron Bridge Rd, Richmond, VA
Jan
10
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
6500 Iron Bridge Rd, Richmond, VA
Jan
10
Interment
1:00p.m.
Dale Memorial Park
10201 Newbys Bridge Rd, Chesterfield, VA
Sponsored by Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service.
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
January 9, 2022
