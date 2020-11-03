SULLIVAN, Helen, 89, of Mechanicsville, went to be with the Lord on October 31, 2020. Helen was passionately devoted to God. She had a caring heart and always put her family first. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 61 years, Charles Sullivan; daughter-in-law, Kathy Sullivan; and granddaughter, Jamie Sullivan. She is survived by her daughter, Cynthia Shifflett (Dale); sons, Charles Sullivan (Peggy) and Neal Sullivan (Susan); five grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, including Toby, Mackenzie and Phoebe, who loved her dearly. Helen was a member at Highland Springs Church of the Nazarene. The family will receive friends at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231, on Thursday, November 5, 2020, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. where a service will be held on Friday, November 6, 2020, at 12 p.m. Interment will follow the service in Washington Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Highland Springs Church of the Nazarene, 6003 Hawkes Lane, Va. 23223.