Helen B. Underwood
FUNERAL HOME
Scott's Funeral Home
115 East Brookland Park Boulevard
Richmond, VA
UNDERWOOD, Helen B., 93, of Richmond, died July 1, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, Junius A. Underwood; sons, Howard, Junius Jr., Charles and Robert L. Underwood; daughter, Antoinette Dianna Mitchell-West. Surviving are her daughter, Linda D. Underwood; four grandchildren, Tracy Underwood, Argentine Mitchell (Rashida), Ayana Fox (Raheim) and Joshua U. Gibson; 12 great-grandchildren, 10 great-great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Catherine Taylor; other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where viewing will be held Friday, July 9 from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, July 10 at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Rev. Roscoe D. Cooper III officiating. Interment Riverview Cemetery. Livestreaming and online guestbook at scottsfuneralhome.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Jul. 3 to Jul. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
9
Viewing
10:00a.m. - 7:00p.m.
Scott's Funeral Home
115 East Brookland Park Boulevard, Richmond, VA
Jul
10
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Scott's Funeral Home
115 East Brookland Park Boulevard, Richmond, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Scott's Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Our deepest sympathies to the family in your loss. May God provide you with peace and comfort during this time.
Lawrence Bryce & Family
Friend
July 10, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Scott's Funeral Home
July 8, 2021
Aunt Helen are already missed on this earth. God's heaven is your final road trip.
Viola Gail Underwood
Family
July 3, 2021
