UNDERWOOD, Helen B., 93, of Richmond, died July 1, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, Junius A. Underwood; sons, Howard, Junius Jr., Charles and Robert L. Underwood; daughter, Antoinette Dianna Mitchell-West. Surviving are her daughter, Linda D. Underwood; four grandchildren, Tracy Underwood, Argentine Mitchell (Rashida), Ayana Fox (Raheim) and Joshua U. Gibson; 12 great-grandchildren, 10 great-great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Catherine Taylor; other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where viewing will be held Friday, July 9 from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, July 10 at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Rev. Roscoe D. Cooper III officiating. Interment Riverview Cemetery. Livestreaming and online guestbook at scottsfuneralhome.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Jul. 3 to Jul. 8, 2021.