HALEY, Helen Virginia Norton, was born to Hervey and Beulah Norton of Deltaville, Virginia, on March 28, 1924 and passed away on November 21, 2020, at Commonwealth Senior Living Gloucester House.



Helen married Bernard E. "Dick" Haley of West Point on July 3, 1942. She and Dick lived in Richmond before they moved to Deltaville in 1986. During her career, she worked as a bookkeeper at Southern States Cooperative in Richmond and Hurd's Hardware in Deltaville for many years.



Helen was predeceased by her husband; her brothers, Herman A. Norton and Alvin H. Norton (Joan); her daughter-in-law, Gretchen Haley; and her grandson, Jason Haley.



Surviving are her sons, Robert T. Haley Sr. (Cheryl) and Ronald W. Haley (Sharon); her grandsons, Robert T. Haley Jr. (Shannon) and R. Christopher Haley; sister-in-law, Alma Norton; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



Helen loved cooking, gardening and spending time with her family, especially celebrating Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays. She was much loved and will be dearly missed.



As a member of Philippi Christian Church, Helen cherished her church family.



A private graveside service will be held in Philippi Memorial Gardens at a later date.



Memorial contributions may be given to Philippi Christian Church, P.O. Box 555, Deltaville, Va. 23043.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 29, 2020.