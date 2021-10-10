Menu
Helene Hopkins Conley
1927 - 2021
BORN
1927
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bennett Funeral Homes Central Chapel - Richmond
3215 Cutshaw Ave
Richmond, VA
CONLEY, Helene Hopkins, of Richmond, Va., formerly of Portsmouth, Va., age 94, died on October 3, 2021. She was born in Springfield, Mass. on March 29, 1927 and was raised there, as well as in Metairie, La. She was the daughter of Josephine Chevalier Hopkins and Stanaforth Taylor Hopkins Sr. Helene was married to Lloyd Conley Sr. of Prestonsburg, Ky. for 58 years. They traveled with the Navy to England and Japan, then settled in Portsmouth, Va. for 45 years. She and her husband moved to Richmond, Va. in 2002.

Helene was an active lifetime member of St. Paul's Catholic Church in Portsmouth, Va., where she helped in many outreach activities. She was a devoted mother to her three sons and loved to cook, especially Cajun and Southern cuisine. She worked for World Book Encyclopedia for many years and loved spreading her love of learning to young families.

Helene was predeceased by her husband, Lloyd, in 2003. She is survived by her three sons, Lloyd Conley Jr. and his wife, Barbara, of Solomons, Md., Bruce M. Conley of Chesapeake, Va. and Dane R. Conley, of Portsmouth, Va. She also leaves six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her four brothers, Stanaforth T. Hopkins Jr. of Baltimore, Md., Stephane D. Hopkins Sr. of Vero Beach, Fla., Edward L. Hopkins of Metairie, La. and Lawrence J. Hopkins of Metairie, La.

Her burial was in the Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia, alongside her husband. Due to the pandemic, only a private family service was held.

Memorial contributions in her memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Association at alz.org or to the Brandermill Woods Fund, 14311 Brandermill Woods Trail, Midlothian, Va. 23112, who took wonderful care of her for 12 years.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dane l do not understand
Lynne
February 17, 2022
I offer my condolences to Helene's extended Family and Friends at this time of loss. May Peace be with you. I have many fond memories of Helene from my days at St. Paul's. She will be remembered for her kindness. May she rest in Peace.
Gabbo Galbreath, Suffolk
October 10, 2021
