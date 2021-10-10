CONLEY, Helene Hopkins, of Richmond, Va., formerly of Portsmouth, Va., age 94, died on October 3, 2021. She was born in Springfield, Mass. on March 29, 1927 and was raised there, as well as in Metairie, La. She was the daughter of Josephine Chevalier Hopkins and Stanaforth Taylor Hopkins Sr. Helene was married to Lloyd Conley Sr. of Prestonsburg, Ky. for 58 years. They traveled with the Navy to England and Japan, then settled in Portsmouth, Va. for 45 years. She and her husband moved to Richmond, Va. in 2002.
Helene was an active lifetime member of St. Paul's Catholic Church in Portsmouth, Va., where she helped in many outreach activities. She was a devoted mother to her three sons and loved to cook, especially Cajun and Southern cuisine. She worked for World Book Encyclopedia for many years and loved spreading her love of learning to young families.
Helene was predeceased by her husband, Lloyd, in 2003. She is survived by her three sons, Lloyd Conley Jr. and his wife, Barbara, of Solomons, Md., Bruce M. Conley of Chesapeake, Va. and Dane R. Conley, of Portsmouth, Va. She also leaves six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her four brothers, Stanaforth T. Hopkins Jr. of Baltimore, Md., Stephane D. Hopkins Sr. of Vero Beach, Fla., Edward L. Hopkins of Metairie, La. and Lawrence J. Hopkins of Metairie, La.
Her burial was in the Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia, alongside her husband. Due to the pandemic, only a private family service was held.
Memorial contributions in her memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
at alz.org
or to the Brandermill Woods Fund, 14311 Brandermill Woods Trail, Midlothian, Va. 23112, who took wonderful care of her for 12 years.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 10, 2021.