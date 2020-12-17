Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Hellen May Penkalski
FUNERAL HOME
Bennett Funeral Homes - Mechanicsville
8014 Lee Davis Rd
Mechanicsville, VA
PENKALSKI, Hellen May, 87, of Mechanicsville, passed away on Monday, December 14, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Benjamin; son, David; and brothers, Marshall and Charles Lewis. She is survived by her daughter, Darlene Medek; sons, Daniel, Donald and Duane Penkalski; 15 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren; sister, Jean Whitaker; and brother, Johnny Lewis. Hellen loved flowers, dancing and music. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. on Friday, December 18, at the Bennett Funeral Home, Mechanicsville Chapel, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd., where a funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, December 19. The service can be viewed via live stream at www.reellyfeproductions.com. Interment to follow in Signal Hill Memorial Park. Online condolences may be registered at www.bennettfuneralhomes.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Dec. 17 to Dec. 23, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
18
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Bennett Funeral Homes - Mechanicsville
8014 Lee Davis Rd, Mechanicsville, VA
Dec
19
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Bennett Funeral Homes - Mechanicsville
8014 Lee Davis Rd, Mechanicsville, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bennett Funeral Homes - Mechanicsville
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bennett Funeral Homes - Mechanicsville.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
I was so sorry to hear of Hellens passing. The family is in my thoughts and prayers.
Shirley Poore
December 21, 2020
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results