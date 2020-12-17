PENKALSKI, Hellen May, 87, of Mechanicsville, passed away on Monday, December 14, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Benjamin; son, David; and brothers, Marshall and Charles Lewis. She is survived by her daughter, Darlene Medek; sons, Daniel, Donald and Duane Penkalski; 15 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren; sister, Jean Whitaker; and brother, Johnny Lewis. Hellen loved flowers, dancing and music. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. on Friday, December 18, at the Bennett Funeral Home, Mechanicsville Chapel, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd., where a funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, December 19. The service can be viewed via live stream at www.reellyfeproductions.com
. Interment to follow in Signal Hill Memorial Park. Online condolences may be registered at www.bennettfuneralhomes.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Dec. 17 to Dec. 23, 2020.