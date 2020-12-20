To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Truly, it is with profound sadness that we offer our condolences in the passing of this great sweet woman of God. Every time we would have a church celebration, we would call on Mother Dunlap to sing. She would sing powerful songs of Zion under the anointing of God! "My God Can Do Anything" was one of her favorites.
She was willing to do whatever she could to be of a blessing to others. Yes, of a truth she will be missed, but remember, she lived for the day that she would forever be with Jesus, her Saviour and Lord!
Elders David and Hendryl Harrell
January 9, 2021
We extend our sincerest and deepest sympathy to the Dunlap Family. Our prayers are towards each of you, asking that God's strength and comfort, be increased throughout this season of your lives.
Rev. & Dr. Eric and Cherise Cobb
January 5, 2021
To my friend and brother Doug and the entire Dunlap family, I pray for comfort and peace for you all at this difficult time. The entire Burton family offers our condolences and love to you.
Ray
Raymond Burton
December 23, 2020
To the Dunlap family: We extend our sincere condolescences to you on the passing of Mother Dunlap. We pray that God's comfort and peace will be with you during these difficult times. May God bless and keep you always.
Lorenzo & Ernestine Doles
December 23, 2020
Cathy C White
December 20, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Joseph Jenkins, Jr. Funeral Home