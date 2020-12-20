Truly, it is with profound sadness that we offer our condolences in the passing of this great sweet woman of God. Every time we would have a church celebration, we would call on Mother Dunlap to sing. She would sing powerful songs of Zion under the anointing of God! "My God Can Do Anything" was one of her favorites. She was willing to do whatever she could to be of a blessing to others. Yes, of a truth she will be missed, but remember, she lived for the day that she would forever be with Jesus, her Saviour and Lord!

Elders David and Hendryl Harrell January 9, 2021