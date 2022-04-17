EVANS, Henry Wade, Jr., age 70, of Richmond, departed this life April 10, 2022. He is survived by his wife, Gloria Farmer Evans; one daughter, Rachelle Evans; one son, Derek W. Evans (Tonya); two grandchildren, Omarr Giles and Jacob Evans; one sister, Laura Easterling (Grover); one brother, Stanley Evans; three aunts, Sadie Johnson, Nancy Moore and Helen Harris; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins; father and mother-in-law, Theodore and Joyce Farmer; two sisters-in-law, Jacqueline Willis and Gail Kaufmann (Neil); brother-in-law, Ronald Holt; and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where Mr. Evans can be viewed Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Monday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held at funeral home Tuesday at 1 p.m. Dr. Cavell Phillips officiating. Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Family and friends assemble at the funeral home 12:45 p.m. Tuesday.