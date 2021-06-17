GILL, Henry Linwood, Jr., 86, of Moseley, went to be with the Lord Sunday, June 13, 2021. Henry was preceded in death by his loving wife, Nancy Gill. He is survived by his sons, Stephen Gill and Douglas Gill (Wendy); three grandchildren, Anna Hall (Conner), Rebecca Gill and Bryan Gill; and two great-grandchildren, Granger and Saylor Hall. Henry loved his family and enjoyed spending time with them. You could usually always find him outside, taking long walks, working in his garden, doing yard work or taking 4-wheeler rides with his grandson, Bryan. He was a man of faith and had been a member of Parkway Baptist Church for several years. He also loved spending time at the electrical contracting business that he built with his son, Douglas. He retired in 2020, but continued to still come to the office almost every weekday to "check on things." Henry was devoted not only to the success of his own business, but to the success of the electrical industry as a whole. He was one of the founding members of the Virginia Electrical Contractors Apprenticeship Program (VECAP) and he served alongside some of his best friends and colleagues to ensure the success of the program for over 30 years of graduating apprenticeship classes. Upon his retirement from VECAP, he appointed his son, Douglas, to serve on the Board to maintain the continuity and integrity of the program, he continued to contribute his knowledge, expertise and time when needed. In addition to his tenure with VECAP, Henry served as a member of the state Board of Directors for Associated Builders & Contractors, Virginia Chapter, developing relationships throughout the entire state and country as he and his wife Nancy attended national ABC conventions annually. The family will receive friends June 18, 2021, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd., followed by a Celebration of Life on June 19, 2021, at 10 a.m. Interment to follow in Dale Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Henry's name to the Acts 1:8 Mission Fund at Parkway Baptist Church, 8508 Beaver Bridge Road, Moseley, Va. 23120.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2021.