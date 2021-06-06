Menu
Henry Herbert King Jr.
KING, Henry Herbert, Jr., 91, of Richmond, Va., went to be with the Lord on June 4, 2021. He was the son of the late Henry Herbert King Sr. and Lee Esther Barefoot King, of Sampson County, N.C. He was predeceased by his wife of 60 years, Edna Tew King. Survivors are sister, Susan King Coleman, from Richmond; son, Hank N. King (Sherry) of Mechanicsville, Va.; daughters, Sharon K. Williams (Wayne) of Ashland, Va., Lisa K. King (Chris Moren) of Sandston, Va.; six grandchildren, Jill King Harris (Jason), Chris Williams (Laura), Neal King (Sarah), Courtney Williams (Beth), Seth Phillips (Kate), Justin Phillips (Sierra); and nine great-grandchildren. Henry King was a Navy veteran and retired U.S. postal service worker.

Visitation will be held on Monday, June 7, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at Woody's Funeral Home Parham Chapel. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, June 8, at 11 a.m. at Parham Road Baptist Church. Interment will be in Greenwood Memorial Gardens at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Parham Road Baptist Church.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 6, 2021.
You will forever be in our hearts and we look forward to being with you again when the Lord takes us home.
Carolyn, Jason Cox Brian Hudson
Family
June 7, 2021
