MCCRAY, Henry William, affectionately known to all as "Hank," 93, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 3, 2021, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on September 5, 1927, in a farmhouse in Rockbridge County, Virginia, the second oldest son in a family of six brothers and six sisters. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edith Almond McCray and Leonard Baxter McCray; and five brothers and five sisters. He was also predeceased by the love of his life, Nancy Belle Painter McCray, whom he shared 67 years of family life with. He is survived by his three sons, Henry Jr. "Chuck" (Libby) of Hilton Head, South Carolina, Richard "Mac" and Mark (Lorrie) of Richmond, Virginia. He was a wonderful grandfather to four grandchildren who all adored him, Doug (Alysa) of Hilton Head, South Carolina, Casey (Jacqui) of Tampa, Florida and Mark Jr. and Lashlee of Richmond, Virginia; as well as four great-grandchildren, Preston, Caitlin, Kemper and Brooks. He is also survived by his sister, Marge Robertson, of Greenville, S.C.; and many nephews and nieces.
Hank left high school and enlisted in the Army at the age of 17. He was a proud veteran of WWII, having spent two years in the Asiatic Pacific Theatre, where he would have been part of the invasion force into mainland Japan. He later served as an MP guarding POWs for war trials. Upon his return from the war, he graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in Fishersville, Virginia and served in the Naval Reserves for four years. He graduated from the National Business College in Roanoke, Virginia with a degree in Accounting and Business Management in 1951. In return for room and board for he and mom, he worked on the college president's farm, starting at 4 a.m. and working until classes started each day. His first job was Roanoke Assistant City Treasurer. After landing in the oil business in Roanoke with Schneider Oil Enterprises, he shortly migrated over to Eastern Motor Transport, Inc., where he spent the next 30 years as Executive Vice President, on the Board of Directors, until his retirement in the early nineties. In 1973, during the first Arab Oil Embargo, he found himself with excess gasoline supply available from a service station he had in partnership with a brother, and founded McCray Oil Company to wholesale that excess supply. He was founder and President of McCray Oil Company until his retirement there in 2007. He was also a past Board member of Tuckahoe Little League, a member of American Legion Goochland Post 213, where he truly enjoyed attending all of their annual programs up until this past year, and was a member of St. Matthews United Methodist Church in Rockville, Virginia.
Hank was a totally selfless human being who always cared more about the next person than he did himself, always ready to lend a hand. His greatest joys were his family, along with his garden (no one ever left without a bag of tomatoes and cucumbers), working in the yard, attending countless ballgames over the last 50 years, and of course his lifelong affinity for chainsawing firewood, all of which he vigorously pursued until the age of 93. He was a three-time, 40-year cancer survivor who never complained one minute and enjoyed life to the fullest. He was truly a friend to all that knew him, always with a warm, friendly smile. He will be dearly missed.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, October 9, 2021, at St. Matthews United Methodist Church, Rockville, Virginia, with a reception to follow in the fellowship hall. A private family interment in Thornrose Cemetery, Staunton, Virginia, will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Matthews United Methodist Church, American Legion Goochland Post 213 or the American Cancer Society
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 26, 2021.