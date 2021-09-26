Mark, I was very sorry to read of your dad's passing. He was obviously a most special human spirit and one who I always respected from afar through my years in Tuckahoe Little League and hanging around the Dallas home in Tuckahoe Village. You and your family beautifully captured and expressed his kindness, strength and joy. Please know that he leaves us with a legacy to forever be celebrated in each of you. Godspeed Hank McCray.

Bobby Watts September 26, 2021