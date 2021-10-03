MCVEY, Henry Hanna, III, died July 28, 2021 and his wife, Reba Robinson McVey, died August 16, 2021. There will be a private graveside service in Hollywood Cemetery for both of them. The family plans to host a Celebration of Life in the future.
My prayers are with all of you. It is amazing that they died within 3 weeks of one another. Margaret, I would like very much to hear from you.
With love to all of you, Lou
417 San Jose, Winter Haven, FL 33884
(c) 863/221-2613