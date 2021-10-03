Menu
Henry and Reba McVey III
FUNERAL HOME
Bennett Funeral Homes - Richmond
3215 Cutshaw Ave
Richmond, VA
MCVEY, Henry Hanna, III, died July 28, 2021 and his wife, Reba Robinson McVey, died August 16, 2021. There will be a private graveside service in Hollywood Cemetery for both of them. The family plans to host a Celebration of Life in the future.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Bennett Funeral Homes - Richmond
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bennett Funeral Homes - Richmond.
1 Entry
My prayers are with all of you. It is amazing that they died within 3 weeks of one another. Margaret, I would like very much to hear from you. With love to all of you, Lou 417 San Jose, Winter Haven, FL 33884 (c) 863/221-2613
Lou Putt Bell Stebbins
Friend
November 2, 2021
