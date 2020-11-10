SOLANKY, Henry Naranji, passed away on November 5, 2020, two months shy of his 100th year birthday. He was born in Valsad, India. He attended the Agricultural College in Pune, and then Wilson College in Bombay. He also received a Bachelor of Arts degree from Bridgewater College, Bridgewater, Virginia. He and his wife helped establish the secondary school in Khergam, Gujarat State, India and he later taught at St. Joseph's Convent in Valsad, India. As a young man, he hunted big game and backpacked across Europe, even venturing behind the then "Iron Curtain" on his way back home from the United States. He was passionate about organic farming. His heart was owned by his family, by the underserved in his community in India and the Church of the Brethren in India. He was predeceased by Ansuya Solanky, his wife of 60 years. He is survived by his daughter, Asha Solanky; son, Ashok Solanky; daughter-in-law, Donita Solanky; his beloved grandsons, Sean Solanky and Adam Solanky; and doted upon his granddog, Maia. Also surviving him are his sister, Lillian C. Rajwadi of Bradford, England; and many nieces and nephews. There will be a memorial service at the West Richmond Church of the Brethren, Anoka Road, Henrico, Virginia, on November 14, at 10 a.m. To attend the memorial service remotely please go to wrcob.org
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 10, 2020.