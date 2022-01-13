PHILLIPS, Henry, age 82, of Richmond, departed this life January 8, 2022. He was a past master of King David Lodge #28 (Prince Hall Affiliated). He is survived by his sister, Patricia Green; his life partner, Brenda Dumas; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where Mr. Phillips can be viewed Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held Saturday, 12 noon at Thirty-first Street Baptist Church, 823 N. 31st Street, where remains will lie in state one hour prior to funeral time. Rev. Dr. Joshua L. Mitchell (pastor). Interment Oakwood Cemetery. Family and friends assemble at the church 11:45 a.m. Saturday.