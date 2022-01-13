Menu
Henry Phillips
FUNERAL HOME
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
2011 Grayland Avenue
Richmond, VA
PHILLIPS, Henry, age 82, of Richmond, departed this life January 8, 2022. He was a past master of King David Lodge #28 (Prince Hall Affiliated). He is survived by his sister, Patricia Green; his life partner, Brenda Dumas; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where Mr. Phillips can be viewed Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held Saturday, 12 noon at Thirty-first Street Baptist Church, 823 N. 31st Street, where remains will lie in state one hour prior to funeral time. Rev. Dr. Joshua L. Mitchell (pastor). Interment Oakwood Cemetery. Family and friends assemble at the church 11:45 a.m. Saturday.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
15
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc.
2011 Grayland Avenue, Richmond, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
It is with great sadness that I offer my condolences to the family of my old friend and former neighbor Henry "Porky" Phillips. Sincerely, Jim Chappelle
Jim Chappelle
January 16, 2022
Memories are Gods way of us never forgetting our Love one ! Peace/Love
Charlotte
Family
January 13, 2022
My deepest condolences to Brenda and the entire family! Henry was my Buddy and I will truly miss him, but he is free from all pain and suffering! Till we meet again!
Yvonne Jones
Friend
January 13, 2022
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Joseph Jenkins, Jr. Funeral Home
January 13, 2022
