PORTER, Mr. Henry Daniel, Jr., "Dan," passed away on June 22, 2021, in Richmond, Va., at the age of 73. Born January 30, 1948, in Lynchburg, Va. to the late Elizabeth Neal Porter and Henry Daniel Porter Sr.; he was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Mercer Porter Hamblen. He attended E.C. Glass High School, Emory & Henry College, and did graduate work at V.C.U.
Dan is survived by his partner of 26 years, John E. Reichert, of Richmond, Va.; a niece, Elizabeth Mercer Hamblen Griffin and her husband, Christopher Michael Griffin; grandniece, Stirling Elizabeth Griffin; and grandnephew, Christopher Michael Griffin Jr. of Durham, N.C.; a nephew, James Allen Murdock Hamblen Jr. of Lynchburg, Va.; and a brother-in-law, James Allen Murdock Hamblen of Lynchburg, Va.
A Celebration of Life will be held later this summer in Richmond, Va.
In memory of Dan's life, please contribute to Richmond Animal Care and Control or Historic St. John's Church, 1741.
John
We were shocked to hear of Dan's passing. I loved him and worked with him for the past 16 years for our daughter joannas wedding and every year for my Rosh Hasunah holiday flowers. He was kind , fun and so talented. Please know we are deeply saddened by this news. With warmest regards
Claudia And Steve Biegler
Claudia Biegler
September 10, 2021
Dan, was a friend I did so many fun things with back in the day. When he co-owned The Richmond Florist, with Howard Wells, they did the most exquisite work. I've thought of them often over the years. Dan was a very special man. My condolences go out to his partner John Reichert and many blessings to him.
David Sutton
July 4, 2021
My heart is bleeding. Dan was such an Amazing Friend and an inspiration to me I have known Dan for many years and we have shared many experiences together including our love for The Episcopal Church. Dan, My Heart is heavy and your tender spirit will be with me forever
Anne Kambourian
July 1, 2021
Dan, My Dearest Precious Friend, We have known each other for many years and have shared so many wonderful experiences together including our love for The Episcopal Church. I love you and will miss your Tender Spirit. Rest In Peace
Anne Kambourian
July 1, 2021
I have truly missed Dan since he left HoCo. He was a lovely, kind, generous and caring man. May he Rest In Peace and Rise in Glory.
Carol Gibbs
June 28, 2021
So sorry , Dan was a good man and a good neighbor.