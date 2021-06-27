PORTER, Mr. Henry Daniel, Jr., "Dan," passed away on June 22, 2021, in Richmond, Va., at the age of 73. Born January 30, 1948, in Lynchburg, Va. to the late Elizabeth Neal Porter and Henry Daniel Porter Sr.; he was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Mercer Porter Hamblen. He attended E.C. Glass High School, Emory & Henry College, and did graduate work at V.C.U.



Dan is survived by his partner of 26 years, John E. Reichert, of Richmond, Va.; a niece, Elizabeth Mercer Hamblen Griffin and her husband, Christopher Michael Griffin; grandniece, Stirling Elizabeth Griffin; and grandnephew, Christopher Michael Griffin Jr. of Durham, N.C.; a nephew, James Allen Murdock Hamblen Jr. of Lynchburg, Va.; and a brother-in-law, James Allen Murdock Hamblen of Lynchburg, Va.



A Celebration of Life will be held later this summer in Richmond, Va.



In memory of Dan's life, please contribute to Richmond Animal Care and Control or Historic St. John's Church, 1741.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 27, 2021.