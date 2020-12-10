POWELL, Henry Thomas, age 78, of Freeman, Va., passed away Tuesday, December 8, 2020. A son of the late Edward Lee and Thelma Louise Edwards Powell, he was also preceded in death by a sister, Hazel Elliott; three brothers, Joe, Nelson and Walter Powell; and the mother of his children, Gladys Powell. H.T. was an avid hunter and a member of Reedy Creek Hunt Club. He loved his hunting dogs, his family and his friends. He is survived by his longtime companion, Glenda Layden; children, Marty Powell, Mike Powell (Rodney Miller) and Teresa Simmons (Bunk); grandchildren, Kaitlynn Condrey (Wes) and Madison Powell; great-granddaughter, Kaydence Condrey; brothers, Frank Powell (Louise), Lonnie Powell (Joyce), Edward Powell Jr. (Carolyn), Wilson Powell (Penny) and Kenny Powell; a sister, Louise Joyner (Stanley); sisters-in-law, Julia Powell and Marie Powell; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, December 13, 2020, at Reedy Creek Hunt Club, Freeman, Va. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Brunswick EMS, P.O. Box 399, Lawrenceville, Va. 23868. Condolences may be expressed at www.williamsfuneralhomeva.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 10, 2020.