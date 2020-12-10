Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Henry Thomas Powell
1942 - 2020
BORN
1942
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Williams Funeral Home & Crematory
410 Windsor Ave
Lawrenceville, VA
POWELL, Henry Thomas, age 78, of Freeman, Va., passed away Tuesday, December 8, 2020. A son of the late Edward Lee and Thelma Louise Edwards Powell, he was also preceded in death by a sister, Hazel Elliott; three brothers, Joe, Nelson and Walter Powell; and the mother of his children, Gladys Powell. H.T. was an avid hunter and a member of Reedy Creek Hunt Club. He loved his hunting dogs, his family and his friends. He is survived by his longtime companion, Glenda Layden; children, Marty Powell, Mike Powell (Rodney Miller) and Teresa Simmons (Bunk); grandchildren, Kaitlynn Condrey (Wes) and Madison Powell; great-granddaughter, Kaydence Condrey; brothers, Frank Powell (Louise), Lonnie Powell (Joyce), Edward Powell Jr. (Carolyn), Wilson Powell (Penny) and Kenny Powell; a sister, Louise Joyner (Stanley); sisters-in-law, Julia Powell and Marie Powell; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, December 13, 2020, at Reedy Creek Hunt Club, Freeman, Va. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Brunswick EMS, P.O. Box 399, Lawrenceville, Va. 23868. Condolences may be expressed at www.williamsfuneralhomeva.com.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 10, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
13
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
Reedy Creek Hunt Club
Freeman, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Williams Funeral Home & Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Williams Funeral Home & Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.