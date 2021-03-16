ROSE, Dr. Henry, III, age 79, of Chester, Virginia, departed this life March 13, 2021. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Etta Rose; one daughter, Monique Rose-Colden (Eugene); one son, Henry "Hank" Rose IV (Erica); five grandchildren, Geordan and Jadyn Colden, Kaydn, Quentin and Kayla Rose; three sisters, Carolyn Rose Franklin, Angelia Rose-Roots (Carroll "Fluddy") and Elnora Rose; two brothers, George and James Rose; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins; two sisters-in-law, Phoenesia Rose and Enis Rose; and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where Dr. Rose can be viewed Wednesday, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and where funeral services will be held Thursday, at 11 a.m. Rev. Johnnie Fleming officiating. Interment in Kenbidge, Virginia. Family and friends assemble at the funeral home 10:45 a.m. Thursday. The governor's recommendation on social distancing will be adhered to.