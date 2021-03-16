Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Dr. Henry Rose III
FUNERAL HOME
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
2011 Grayland Avenue
Richmond, VA
ROSE, Dr. Henry, III, age 79, of Chester, Virginia, departed this life March 13, 2021. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Etta Rose; one daughter, Monique Rose-Colden (Eugene); one son, Henry "Hank" Rose IV (Erica); five grandchildren, Geordan and Jadyn Colden, Kaydn, Quentin and Kayla Rose; three sisters, Carolyn Rose Franklin, Angelia Rose-Roots (Carroll "Fluddy") and Elnora Rose; two brothers, George and James Rose; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins; two sisters-in-law, Phoenesia Rose and Enis Rose; and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where Dr. Rose can be viewed Wednesday, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and where funeral services will be held Thursday, at 11 a.m. Rev. Johnnie Fleming officiating. Interment in Kenbidge, Virginia. Family and friends assemble at the funeral home 10:45 a.m. Thursday. The governor's recommendation on social distancing will be adhered to.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 16, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
17
Viewing
10:00a.m. - 8:00p.m.
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
2011 Grayland Avenue, Richmond, VA
Mar
18
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
2011 Grayland Avenue, Richmond, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
14 Entries
Henry will always be in my thoughts
Gabe Pascarella
March 17, 2022
I just saw this notice. I offer my deepest sympathy.
Gabe Pascarella
April 18, 2021
You have our deepest sympathy. I remember Etta always saying she was my home girl from Roanoke. I am from Salem.
Robert and Joyce Anderson
March 20, 2021
Etta & Family:I I'm sadden to hear that Chuck has passed.My PRAYERS are with you.SPC 1965.
Freddie Smith
March 19, 2021
We are so sorry for your loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Nellie Kelso White & The Kelso Family
March 19, 2021
On behalf of both the LAHS Class of 1960 and Saint Paul's College Class of 1964 we wish to offer our sincere condolences to Etta for her loss of "Chuck" as we came to know him. He will be solely missed and may St. Peter offer him a speedy pass as he make that transition to the other side,
Warren L. Dillon
March 18, 2021
Etta and family. Please accept our sincere condolences to you and family. We were blessed to be your neighbors here in Delaware. We appreciated when Henry would stop by to see us every time you all came to Delaware. We received a lot of wisdom and laughs from Henry that will always be with us. I pray that you find comfort knowing what a blessing he was in our lives. Tim and Jan Walker
Tim and Jan Walker
March 18, 2021
I extend my heartfelt condolences regarding Buck. My thoughts and prayers are with you. I pray for strength, and solace. Continue to look to the hills which cometh your help.
Rita Rose
March 18, 2021
To Sorors Etta Rose and Monique Rose-Colden I send my most sincere condolences and love on the passing of their husband and father! I remember Dr. Rose from the time he and his family spent time in Wilmington, Delaware! The Rose family was so very respected here! Such a beautiful family and loved! Dr. Rose will be dearly missed! Hold on to the beautiful and loving memories! To God be the glory for a life so very well lived. Much love, Soror Brenda Hicks-Jenkins
Brenda Jenkins
March 17, 2021
LOVE U UNCLE BUCK.
Tywan Marion
March 17, 2021
So sorry for your loss,
Valerie Chism-Shaw
March 17, 2021
Uncle buck ,I love you so much and going to miss you. Vonda and family
Vonda white
March 17, 2021
To the Family,Sending my heartfelt condolences to each of you.You have so many memories,may they bring you comfort at this most sorrowful period. My prayer for each of you is for the Lord to heal the pain you are going through and bless you, He is always there for you. With Deepest Sympathy, Charity
Charity Patton
March 16, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Joseph Jenkins, Jr. Funeral Home
March 16, 2021
Showing 1 - 14 of 14 results