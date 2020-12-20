SACKETT, Mr. Henry Moseley, III, passed away Friday, December 18, 2020, with his beloved wife of 55 years, Julie, by his side. He was born July 31, 1942, in Lynchburg, Va., and was the son of Henry and Vera Sackett.
Henry grew up in Lynchburg and graduated from E.C. Glass High School, where he lettered in football, basketball and track. He attended Washington and Lee University, where as a true scholar-athlete he continued to compete in football, basketball and track, and where he was named the 1960-61 Freshman Athlete of the Year. He graduated from W&L in 1964 and in 2008 was inducted with the rest of the 1961 football team into the W&L Athletics Hall of Fame, where they were recognized as one of the greatest teams in W&L's athletic history.
It was during his time at W&L that Henry met a beautiful Sweet Briar College student from Illinois named Julie Bradshaw. Henry and Julie married on July 31, 1965. Henry received a J.D. from the University of Virginia School of Law in 1967, and moved his young family to Richmond, where he clerked under Supreme Court of Virginia Justice Thomas C. Gordon.
At the end of his clerkship, Henry returned to Lynchburg and joined Edmunds & Williams, where he had a long and distinguished legal career. He was a member of both the Virginia Association of Defense Attorneys and the Virginia Trial Lawyers Association, was included in Virginia Business Magazine's Legal Elite and The Best Lawyers in America. He was active in national, state and local bar organizations and most notably, served as the Chairman of the Character and Fitness Committee of the Virginia Board of Bar Examiners.
In addition to his wife, Julie; Henry is survived by his children, Henry (Lucy) Sackett of Greensboro, N.C., Matt (Cathy) Sackett of Lynchburg, Va., Emily (Roy Woolwine) Mumford of Richmond, Va. and Christopher (Drewry) Sackett of Lexington, Va.; 12 adoring grandchildren, Ansley, Matthew, Molly, Julia, Annie, Mary Elizabeth, Sally, Robert, Rosa, Henry, Beck and Walker; and brother, Luck (Laura) Sackett; and sister, Ann (Bobby) Harris, both of Lynchburg. He was preceded in death by his parents; son-in-law, Keith Mumford; and grandson, Frank Woolwine.
Henry was happiest when he was fishing, spending time at the beach with his family, working in his vegetable garden and telling stories about growing up on Warwick Lane. He was a devoted husband, loving father and fun grandfather. He will be missed more than words can describe.
Funeral arrangements will be shared at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that friends make a contribution to one of the following: the Lynchburg Humane Society, the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, Lynchburg Beacon of Hope or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. The family extends our sincere thanks to the nurses and staff of Runk & Pratt, Generation Solutions and Seven Hills Hospice, who so lovingly cared for Henry.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 20, 2020.