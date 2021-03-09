SARTAIN, Mr. Henry Edwin, age 91, of North Chesterfield, died Thursday, March 4, 2021, at Johnston-Willis Hospital, North Chesterfield. He was the husband of Maxine Steele Sartain.
Mr. Sartain was born January 14, 1930 in Covington, the son of the late Spencer B. Sartain and Lillie Rose Sartain. He served his country as a member of the United States Air Force for three years during the Korean War. Henry was employed as a machinist by Reynolds Metals for 39 years and served as shop steward part of that time. In his spare time, Mr. Sartain enjoyed traveling in his motor home as well as listening to Blue Grass and Gospel music. He was an active member of the Central Chesterfield Ruritan Club and truly enjoyed helping people. Most of all, he loved his family and especially enjoyed spending time with grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to his wife, Maxine; Mr. Sartain is survived by two daughters, April S. Moore and husband, David and Cindy S. Hubbard and husband, Donald, all of Midlothian; three grandchildren, Aubrey, Stephanie and Emily; and four great-grandsons.
In addition to his parents; Mr. Sartain was preceded in death by a brother, Buddy; and seven sisters, Daisy, Velma, Edna, Clara, Georgia, Viola and Esther.
A graveside service will be conducted at 3 p.m. Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at Cedar Hill Cemetery with Rev. Bill Gilliland officiating.
The family will be present at the funeral home on Wednesday afternoon from 1:30 p.m. until time of the graveside service, and friends may also stop by the funeral home during normal business hours.
Graveside rites will be conducted by Curtis A. Smith, Post 1033, Veterans of Foreign Wars.
In honor of Henry, the family will hold a Celebration of Life service at 2 p.m. on Friday, July 16, 2021, from the chapel of Loving Funeral Home.
The family suggests that memorial tributes take the form of contributions to Central Chesterfield Ruritan Club, 310 Ravenscroft Dr., North Chesterfield, Va. 23236.
Arrangements are being handled by Loving Funeral Home, www.lovingfuneralhome1913.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 9, 2021.