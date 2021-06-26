Menu
Henry Winston Shepherd Jr.
1956 - 2021
BORN
1956
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Nelsen Funeral Home - Williamsburg
3785 Strawberry Plains Rd.
Williamsburg, VA
SHEPHERD, Henry Winston, Jr., passed away on June 15, 2021, in Williamsburg, Virginia, after a lengthy illness. Winston was preceded in death by his father, Henry Winston Shepherd; his mother, Barbara S. Ware Shepherd; and his sister, Barbara ("Bobbie") Ware Shepherd. He is survived by his uncle and aunt, Taylor and Carol Ware; and many cousins.

Born February 27, 1956, in Richmond, Virginia, Winston lived in many places throughout his life including the Virgin Islands, New York, Florida and the Midwest. He had a deep connection to Williamsburg, the community that had long been home to his parents and sister and where he spent his formative years. Winston was a man of many interests, accomplishments and abilities. He had a lifelong interest in aviation and valued his connection with the Colonial Virginia Aeromodelers club in Williamsburg, going out to the airfield to fly a variety of remote-controlled model aircraft that he built himself. Above all else, he had a deep love of the water and was a gifted sailor who relished the challenge of mastering all conditions, whether on the Rappahannock River, the Chesapeake Bay, the open ocean or racing on one of the Great Lakes. He once sailed 500 miles from Orlando, Florida to Isla Mujeres, Mexico, navigating successfully through stormy seas with no GPS – just a compass, a chart and a clock.

Winston liked to laugh. He had interesting stories to tell and was a good listener of other people's stories. He made many deep friendships throughout his life and experienced the joy of those friendships being renewed during his final illness. He was loved and will be remembered and missed by his friends and family.

Winston will be laid to rest at Cedar Grove Cemetery in Williamsburg. Services will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to the Williamsburg Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad, 444 N. Boundary St., Williamsburg, Virginia 23185. Online condolences may be shared at nelsenwilliamsburg.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 26, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Nelsen Funeral Home - Williamsburg
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I had the chance to work with Winston in the 90s with Metro. We were part of a great team. What a nice guy. So sorry to his family and friends for this loss. Hopefully he's at full sail now in the heavens.
Eric Futterman
Work
July 12, 2021
I met Winston in 7th grade and he quickly became my best friend. So many great times together and so many laughs. Fair winds and following seas my old friend
Bill Leonard
June 29, 2021
Our sincere condolences. May you rest in peace, Win.
Bruce and Judy Buchanan
Friend
June 27, 2021
We are so sorry to hear of Winston´s passing. Our sincere condolences to the family.
Faye and Jim Johnson
Friend
June 26, 2021
