Menu
Search
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Henry Thomas Childress Jr.
1952 - 2020
BORN
1952
DIED
2020
CHILDRESS, Henry Thomas (H.T.), Jr., lost his battle with pancreatic cancer on October 12, 2020, at age 68. H.T. is survived by his wife, Brenda of 34 years; his mother, Bernice Childress; son, Thomas; daughter, Allison (Austin); son, Kevin Bowlin (Christa); sister, Pam Taylor (G.R.); brother, Ron Childress (Kathy); grandchildren, McKinzie, Jacob, Kathryn, Blake; and numerous other family members.

H.T. aka Shorty/Moon was a firefighter with Henrico County for 26 years. He shared a special bond with his firefighter brothers that will never be forgotten. H.T. also volunteered with the Rockville Fire Department for 19 years.

After retirement, H.T. worked for the Tinsley family at ICSE where he made many lifelong friends.

H.T. loved fishing and working in his yard. He was a loving husband, son, father, brother, Pop Pop, uncle and friend. His quick-witted sense of humor and loving heart will be missed by all.

Visitation will be Thursday, October 22, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Berea Baptist Church. Celebration of Life service will be on Friday, October 23, at 11 a.m. at Berea Baptist Church in Rockville, Va.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Berea Baptist Church in Rockville, Va. or Henrico Firefighters and Families Charitable Foundation.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.