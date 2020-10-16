CHILDRESS, Henry Thomas (H.T.), Jr., lost his battle with pancreatic cancer on October 12, 2020, at age 68. H.T. is survived by his wife, Brenda of 34 years; his mother, Bernice Childress; son, Thomas; daughter, Allison (Austin); son, Kevin Bowlin (Christa); sister, Pam Taylor (G.R.); brother, Ron Childress (Kathy); grandchildren, McKinzie, Jacob, Kathryn, Blake; and numerous other family members.



H.T. aka Shorty/Moon was a firefighter with Henrico County for 26 years. He shared a special bond with his firefighter brothers that will never be forgotten. H.T. also volunteered with the Rockville Fire Department for 19 years.



After retirement, H.T. worked for the Tinsley family at ICSE where he made many lifelong friends.



H.T. loved fishing and working in his yard. He was a loving husband, son, father, brother, Pop Pop, uncle and friend. His quick-witted sense of humor and loving heart will be missed by all.



Visitation will be Thursday, October 22, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Berea Baptist Church. Celebration of Life service will be on Friday, October 23, at 11 a.m. at Berea Baptist Church in Rockville, Va.



In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Berea Baptist Church in Rockville, Va. or Henrico Firefighters and Families Charitable Foundation.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 16, 2020.