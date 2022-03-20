Menu
Henry Howard Wilson
WILSON, Henry Howard, 87, of Henrico, passed away on Saturday, March 12, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, George Edward Wilson and Alice Houston Wilson (nee Candler). Henry retired from GRTC and served honorably in the United States Army during the Korean War. He earned the National Defense Service Medal. Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Kitty Wilson; daughter, Becky Wilson-Hinkle (George); grandchildren, George Hinkle (Mesa) and Phillip Hinkle; great-grandchildren, Hailey Hinkle, Hannah Hinkle and Zaydyn Hinkle; sister, Sarah Ann Maxey; nephew, Stephen Maxey (Nicole); and extended family members and friends. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, Tenn. 38105. Online condolences may be left for the family at nelsenrichmond.com.

MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Kitty I am so sorry for your loss. May your husband rest in peace. Please except my sympathy to you and your family. Lois Bossieux
Lois Bossieux
March 20, 2022
