Henry Morris Wright
1928 - 2021
BORN
1928
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Dunkum Funeral Home Inc
16923 Oak St
Dillwyn, VA
WRIGHT, Henry Morris, "Henry Jr.," 93, of Buckingham, went to be with the Lord on December 13, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry Wise and Emma Wootton Wright. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Mary Lee Wright Falls; and his brothers, Robert Walker Wright and Jim Wright. Henry retired from VDOT as a state highway inspector. He spoke proudly about his bridge and road projects throughout the region. He was a veteran of the USAF and he was a member of the Masons for over 60 years. He was generous with his gifts to his family and the many charities and missions that he supported. Henry lived in modest surroundings but he lived life abundantly as long as his health permitted. Henry is survived by his daughter, Katherine Garland Wright; and his grandson, Charles Reid Hutchinson, both of Richmond; sisters-in-law, Dale Wright of Buckingham and Florence Wright of Dillwyn; niece and nephew, Michelle Wright and Mark Wright; niece, Mary Ellen Yeatts; great-nieces, Meredith Hudgins, Brandy Mortimer and Blair Wright; and his great-great-nieces, Ava and Emily Hudgins and Elena Mortimer. Graveside services will be held on Thursday, December 16, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Enon Baptist Church cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Buckingham County Emergency Services, Dillwyn Fire Department or the Dementia Society of America.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
16
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Enon Baptist Church cemetery
VA
