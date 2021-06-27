Menu
Henry Zaryczny
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bliley's Funeral Homes
6900 Hull Street
Richmond, VA
ZARYCZNY, Henry, 88, of Richmond, joined his wife of 53 years, Louise, in Heaven on June 18, 2021. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Miroslaw Zaryczny; and nephew, Richard Zaryczny. He is survived by one brother, Bolestaw Zaryczny, and his wife, Judith; stepson, James Adam; and three nephews, Michael, Scott and Joseph Zaryczny. Henry was a very loving and giving person with no enemies. A funeral ceremony will be held 1 p.m. Monday, June 28, 2021 at Bliley's - Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd., with interment to follow in Maury Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to EWTN Global Catholic Network, www.ewtn.com.
Bliley's Funeral Homes
So sorry, aI did not get to see you before your passing. I missed my annual Christmas card from you. Love you Henry.
Patsy Lee
Friend
December 16, 2021
