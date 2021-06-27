ZARYCZNY, Henry, 88, of Richmond, joined his wife of 53 years, Louise, in Heaven on June 18, 2021. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Miroslaw Zaryczny; and nephew, Richard Zaryczny. He is survived by one brother, Bolestaw Zaryczny, and his wife, Judith; stepson, James Adam; and three nephews, Michael, Scott and Joseph Zaryczny. Henry was a very loving and giving person with no enemies. A funeral ceremony will be held 1 p.m. Monday, June 28, 2021 at Bliley's - Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd., with interment to follow in Maury Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to EWTN Global Catholic Network, www.ewtn.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 27, 2021.