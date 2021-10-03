Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Herbert H. "Herbie" Burcham Jr.
FUNERAL HOME
Monaghan Funeral Home & Cremation Services
7300 Creighton Pkwy
Mechanicsville, VA
BURCHAM, Herbert "Herbie" H., Jr., 57, of Mechanicsville, Va., went to be with the Lord Thursday, September 30, 2021. He was preceded in death by his father, Herbert Burcham; and his sister, Wanda Burcham. Herbie is survived by his beloved wife of 36 years, Theresa Burcham; two children, Preston Burcham (Megan) and Victoria Burcham; a grandson, Carter Smith; and his mother, Devona Burcham. Herbie was a lifetime member of Mattaponi Baptist Church. He graduated from Lee-Davis High School in 1982 and has been employed by Coca-Cola Consolidated for 16 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and watching sports and coached multiple sports for his children over the years. Herbie's greatest passion was spending time with his family. He was a loving and devoted son, husband, father, grandfather, coach and mentor and he will be greatly missed. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at Monaghan Funeral Home, 7300 Creighton Pkwy., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111 and from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, October 6, 2021, at Walnut Grove Baptist Church, 7046 Cold Harbor Rd., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111, where a funeral service will be held immediately following at 11:30 a.m. Interment will follow in Washington Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Mattaponi Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 188, St. Stephens Church, Va. 23148.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Oct. 3 to Oct. 6, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
5
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Monaghan Funeral Home & Cremation Services
7300 Creighton Pkwy, Mechanicsville, VA
Oct
5
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Monaghan Funeral Home & Cremation Services
7300 Creighton Pkwy, Mechanicsville, VA
Oct
6
Visitation
10:30a.m. - 11:30a.m.
Walnut Grove Baptist Church
7046 Cold Harbor Rd, Mechanicsville, VA
Oct
6
Funeral service
11:30a.m.
Walnut Grove Baptist Church
7046 Cold Harbor Rd, Mechanicsville, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Monaghan Funeral Home & Cremation Services
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Monaghan Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
To the Burcham Family, I am so sorry for your loss of Herbie. We played little league baseball together for years back in the '70s. We would see each other once in a while over the years and Herbie always had the same smile on his face as he did back in the day. I could tell by his soft-spoken words and his humbleness that he was close to GOD. I enjoyed seeing him each time our paths crossed. I will keep your family in our prayers.
Eddie Shrader
Friend
October 4, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results