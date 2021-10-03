BURCHAM, Herbert "Herbie" H., Jr., 57, of Mechanicsville, Va., went to be with the Lord Thursday, September 30, 2021. He was preceded in death by his father, Herbert Burcham; and his sister, Wanda Burcham. Herbie is survived by his beloved wife of 36 years, Theresa Burcham; two children, Preston Burcham (Megan) and Victoria Burcham; a grandson, Carter Smith; and his mother, Devona Burcham. Herbie was a lifetime member of Mattaponi Baptist Church. He graduated from Lee-Davis High School in 1982 and has been employed by Coca-Cola Consolidated for 16 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and watching sports and coached multiple sports for his children over the years. Herbie's greatest passion was spending time with his family. He was a loving and devoted son, husband, father, grandfather, coach and mentor and he will be greatly missed. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at Monaghan Funeral Home, 7300 Creighton Pkwy., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111 and from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, October 6, 2021, at Walnut Grove Baptist Church, 7046 Cold Harbor Rd., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111, where a funeral service will be held immediately following at 11:30 a.m. Interment will follow in Washington Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Mattaponi Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 188, St. Stephens Church, Va. 23148.