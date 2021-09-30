CHATHAM, Herbert Lee, 95, of Glen Allen, Va., passed away August 4, 2021. He was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Iona M. Chatham; and sons, Ronald Duane and Gary Lee. Born in Keysville, Va., Lee was the son of the late Wade Robin Chatham and Leola Blanche Smith Chatham, the youngest and last living of 13 children. Left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Linda Chatham; daughter-in-law, Joyce Chatham; granddaughter, Michelle Chatham; and grandson, Matthew Chatham.



Lee served his country (WWII 1944 to 1946) in the Army in Okinawa, Japan. After the war, he re-enlisted into the Air Force, where he served another 27 years. He served in support positions through the Korean and Vietnam wars. Along his journeys, he met his beautiful bride, Iona, in St. Louis, Mo. They married in 1950 and started their journey (and family) around the world together.



After retirement, the last move was to Richmond. He then worked for General Electric for 15 years. Not being satisfied with fully retiring, he then worked as an outside security guard at Regency Square for 10 years.



His passion was taking early morning walks. He would walk up to 10 miles a day along Broad Street in Henrico County. Along his walks, he would collect loose change and put it in a jar for his grandson. He opened a savings account at the bank and deposited the money. Over several years' time, he collected $10,000 for Matthew's college fund.



I will be forever grateful to Ola Olateju and Emily Smith of The Caring Home. The dedicated and loving care given to my father for the past two years has been genuine and unsurpassed.



A special thanks goes to Catherine Grisham and the rest of the staff at Grace Hospice of Williamsburg.



A private entombment service with military honors will be on Saturday, October 2, 11 a.m., at Greenwood Memorial Gardens.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 30, 2021.