DOUGLAS, Herbert O., entered into enteral rest on March 20, 2021. He is survived by his wife, Francine Douglas; children and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull Street, where a funeral servcie will be (today) Saturday, March 27, 2021, at 4 p.m. Interment private.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 27, 2021.
I am saddened to hear about Herbert. He was a good guy. I worked him for years and he always carried a smile. My condolences to the family . He will truly be missed.
Harold Jordan
April 1, 2021
Great guy. I've known him nearly all my life. I pray for healing for the family
John H Bullock
March 27, 2021
To the Douglas Family, herb and I have been friends since elementary school. Then we ended up retiring from PM together. I will certainly miss my lifetime Friend.!! Please accept my sincere condolences and prayers. Herb was one of a kind. Hold on to God and allow him to bring peace and comfort to you. Fly High, Dear Friend. It has been a joy to know you.
Rosa Johnson
March 27, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.