Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Herbert O. Douglas
1952 - 2021
BORN
1952
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Mimms Funeral Service, Inc.
1827 Hull Street
Richmond, VA
DOUGLAS, Herbert O., entered into enteral rest on March 20, 2021. He is survived by his wife, Francine Douglas; children and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull Street, where a funeral servcie will be (today) Saturday, March 27, 2021, at 4 p.m. Interment private.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 27, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
27
Funeral service
4:00p.m.
Mimms Funeral Service, Inc.
1827 Hull Street, Richmond, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Mimms Funeral Service, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Mimms Funeral Service, Inc..
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
I am saddened to hear about Herbert. He was a good guy. I worked him for years and he always carried a smile. My condolences to the family . He will truly be missed.
Harold Jordan
April 1, 2021
Great guy. I've known him nearly all my life. I pray for healing for the family
John H Bullock
March 27, 2021
To the Douglas Family, herb and I have been friends since elementary school. Then we ended up retiring from PM together. I will certainly miss my lifetime Friend.!! Please accept my sincere condolences and prayers. Herb was one of a kind. Hold on to God and allow him to bring peace and comfort to you. Fly High, Dear Friend. It has been a joy to know you.
Rosa Johnson
March 27, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Mimms Funeral Home
March 27, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results