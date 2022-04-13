LOVING, Herbert T. (H.T., Nookie, Poppy) , 91, of Ashland, Virginia, went to his Lord and Savior on April 11, 2022. He was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce Blair Loving; and a grandchild, Carley Loving. He is survived by his children, Patricia Penley (Kenny, deceased), Herbert "Bert" Loving Jr. (Susanne), Diana Harrison (Reid) and Sherri Smith (Billy, former); grandchildren, Clint Penley, Shanna Penley, Elizabeth Loving, Mitchell Harrison (Gretchen), Will Smith (Laryssa), Alex Smith and Josh Smith; and seven beloved great-grandchildren. H.T. was raised in Peaks with nine siblings. As a young man, he worked for the railroad, became an electrician and started Loving Electrical Company. He was also a general contractor and enjoyed building homes and real estate development. He had a passion for antiques and home renovation, but his greatest passion was his family. The family will receive visitors on Thursday, April 14 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 412 S. Washington Hwy., Ashland. A Celebration of Life will be held at Slash Christian Church, 11353 Mount Hermon Rd., Ashland, on Friday, April 15 at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Slash Christian Church, where H.T. was a lifelong member. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.NelsenAshland.com
