PETERSON, Mr. Herbert Currie, 79, passed away on March 27, 2022 of Alzheimer's disease. He was a resident at Cedarfield in the hospital unit under hospice care. He is survived by his son, Herbert Christopher Peterson; two grandchildren, David Gray Peterson and Dean Michael Peterson; his sister, Shirley Peterson Owings and husband, Walter Owings. He was preceded in death by his wife of 47 years, Cherry Blanton Peterson; and his second son, David Scott Peterson, U. of R. 1994. "Pete" as he was called by those closest to him, truly cherished his family. He had so much love for his wife, Cherry; son, Chris; and his grandchildren. Pete (1964) met Cherry (1962) at the University of Richmond and truly found the love of his life. In 1970 he returned to the University of Richmond as an employee in the Office of Business and Finance where he would serve in many roles including Controller until 1997, when he was named the Vice President of Business and Finance. Upon retirement in 2009 he was granted Emeritus status. His happy place was Hermitage Country Club where he was a member since 1976, served as President in 1984 and amassed countless friendships over the years. He so enjoyed his weekend golf games, arguing over five dollar bets, dinning with wife Cherry and friends and even an occasional trip to the pool and of course Taproom Vodka Tonics with several slices of lime. As his days on the golf course wound down his best golf buddy, Mike Berry, would come pick him up and take him over to the course to make sure Pete got a few holes in whenever possible. Pete was quite the jokester. He always called his sister, Shirley, his "favorite Sister, his only sister!" and she always called him her "favorite brother, her only brother!" His great sense of humor was just a delight. Shirley was so proud to be his favorite sister and his friend. He will be forever in all of our hearts. He was a caring, funny and generous man, always there to help. Our family was always grateful for all his concern through the years and will always remember his countless acts of thoughtfulness shown to us. He touched our lives with his strength, guidance and love. In loving memory of a very special life. Family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, April 18, in the Ukrop Gallery of the Jepson Alumni Center where Mr. Peterson's portrait stands. A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, April 19, in Cannon Memorial Chapel with a reception to follow at the Hermitage Country Club. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Peterson Family Accounting Scholarship at the University of Richmond, c/o Advancement Operations, 114 UR Drive, University of Richmond, Va. 23173, the Alzheimer's Association
or a charity of your choice
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 17, 2022.