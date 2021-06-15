Menu
Herbert F. "Herb" Waters Jr.
1929 - 2021
BORN
1929
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Fork Union Military Academy
FUNERAL HOME
Woody Funeral Home Parham
1771 North Parham Road
Richmond, VA
WATERS, Herbert "Herb" F., Jr., husband of Jean Gill Waters, was surrounded by family when he went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at the age of 91. He was born on November 30, 1929 in Baltimore, Md. to the late Herbert F. Waters and Emma A. Waters. He was retired from News America Marketing and had worked for many years in management for Golden Skillet Chicken. Herb was very active as a football official until several years ago. He officiated at Fork Union Military Academy and many high schools. Herb's life was surrounded by being a football official at Fork Union, where he was blessed and everyone knew what a gentleman he was. He was a very active member of Mount Vernon Baptist Church on Nuckols Road. He believed in prayer and knew God had the plan always. Herb was indeed a special person and a true gentleman and will be missed by all who knew him. Herb was married to Jean for over 11 years and God gave them a gift that they both cherished. He slowed down about two years ago due to health issues but Herb would donate his paychecks from manning the play clock at Fork Union, to the school and athletic programs. Herb had a deep devotion to his family, especially his wife, Jean. His firm belief in God supported him in his sickness and ultimately gave him peace. He was blessed with three boys, Herbert F. III (Lin), Jeffrey W. (Lisa) and Bryant G. (Marilyn); grandchildren, Alison, Kurt, Natalie, Laura, Michael and Mitchell; great-grandchildren, Dell, Huck, Abigail, Ila and Michael; brother-in-law, David Miller; sister, Mary Jane Felter; and special friend that he thought of as a son, Russell Hockaday. The family would like to recognize and thank James River Home Health and Hospice and Shelia with Sheltering Loving Arms Home Health Services, for their loving care during Herb's last days. Herb had so many friends that we would like to thank for being with him during his rough days. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at Woody Funeral Home - Parham. His funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 17, 2021 at Mount Vernon Baptist Church of Glen Allen, 11220 Nuckols Rd., Glen Allen, Va. 23059. Donations can be made to Fork Union Military Academy, 4744 James Madison Hwy., Fork Union, Va. 23055 or Mount Vernon Baptist Church.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
16
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Woody Funeral Home Parham
1771 North Parham Road, Richmond, VA
Jun
17
Funeral service
1:30p.m.
Mount Vernon Baptist Church of Glen Allen
11220 Nuckols Rd., Glen Allen, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Uncle Herb will be so missed. The teller of great tales and the giver of bear hugs. Rest easy in love and grace. We love you.
Bill and Ann Felter
Family
June 16, 2021
Wishing you peace and comfort during this difficult time.
Sheila Hicks
June 15, 2021
Herb will be greatly missed. We loved to see him come in to the shop and tell his many great stories. He would tell jokes and just laugh. Many great memories and we all know that he is in a better place.
Betty Jo and David Smart and the Mobile Repairs Family
Friend
June 15, 2021
God got a great one this time! Herb was a kind, gentle giant who cared about everyone. Humble and thankful. Example, he played football at Tennessee and with the Baltimore Colts. He made me laugh when talking about Art Donovan. Rest In Peace Herb and my condolences to the Family.
J. David Love
Work
June 15, 2021
