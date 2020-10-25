WILEY, Herbert, 91, of Richmond, Virginia, passed away on October 21, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Simon and Lilly; his wife, Eleanor; daughter, Terry; brother, James; and sisters, Margaret and Betsy. He is survived by one sister, Barbara Jean; two sons, Kendall (Brenda) and Keith (Sue); and four grandchildren, Jake, Josh, Justin and Cody. He was employed by R. Stuart Royer & Associates (Arcadia) for 51 years as an employee and partner in the firm. He should be remembered for his dedication to his family and fellow workers. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Heart Association
or First Baptist Church of Richmond. Herbert's final message to his family and friends was: May God bless you all; it has been a great journey. Due to the pandemic there will be a private graveside memorial service with only the immediate family present. We ask that friends and extended family understand that their health and well-being are the most important considerations. Protecting and preserving those is the best tribute and memorial we can offer in these unprecedented times.
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 25, 2020.