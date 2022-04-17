WYNDHAM, Herbert Hertelle, 86, departed this life peacefully Thursday, April 7, 2022, surrounded by his family. He was born in Gloucester, Virginia, to the late Lyston and Lillie Wyndham. He was educated in Darlington, S.C., New Kent, Va. and then, Richmond, Va. He began his career with Albemarle Paper Company, then Reynolds Metals Company from which he retired after 35 years. During his time at Reynolds, he taught Machine Technology at John Tyler Community College in the evenings. He purchased and ran Minshew's Engraving for 20 years prior to retiring for the second time. Herb was an active member of his church, where he served as a deacon and on various committees. His younger years were spent coaching at Tuckahoe Little League and volunteering with Indian Guides. He was a Mason and an active member of the Society of Manufacturing Engineers. Herb's favorite times included fishing with friends and family either in Hatteras or on the Rappahannock River. Herb was a family man marrying Jean Anne Martin June 22, 1963, spending nearly 59 years loving her and raising their children Chris (Courtney) Wyndham and Cindy (Dennis) McKay. He had the joy of spoiling seven grandchildren, Beamer (Allisa), Reid (Chloe), Jack, Mikey Wyndham, Morgan, Carter, Madison McKay; and one great-grandchild, Colton Wyndham. In addition, he is survived by his sister, Dorothy (Bill) Brandon of New Kent, Va.; and a host of nieces, nephews and special friends. The family will receive friends Tuesday, April 19, from 4 to 7 p.m. Celebration of Life will be held Wednesday, April 20, at 11 a.m., with Dr. N. Keith Smith officiating at Affinity Funeral Service 2720 Enterprise Pkwy., Richmond, Va. 23294. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Alzheimer's Disease Fund, P.O. Box 1897, Merrifield, Va. 22116-9506 or New Community Baptist Church P.O. Box 29845, Henrico, Va. 23242-0845. Online guestbook is available at affinityfuneralservice.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 17, 2022.