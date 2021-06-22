BAUMGART, Herman, entered into the presence of The Living God and his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on a crystal blue day, June 17, 2021. Born 84 years ago in Richmond to Laura and Bruno Baumgart, he lived a full and rewarding life in North Chesterfield County with wife, Peggy Turner Baumgart, for 64 years. Their active home was blessed with two children: a son, Jonathan and daughter, Joy, gifts from their Heavenly Father. He and Peg began dating just before graduation from John Marshall High School. Herman used his vibrant bass voice in the school ensemble, choir, musical productions and church choirs, for singing was a joy for him. They were married in Woodland Heights Baptist Church on a gorgeous October day in 1957. Deeply patriotic, Herman served his country in the Army National Guard, Corps of Engineers in the early 1960s. He could design anything on the drafting board: house plans, machinery, tools, equipment needed on the job for American Tobacco Co., Engineering Department. His retirement was from Philip Morris 40 years later as a maintenance supervisor, keeping the plant running like clockwork. Best of all, he enjoyed the friendships forged in the workplace and repeatedly told stories to anyone who would listen of those days on the job. "All because of God's amazing grace," he would say. He had the privilege of loving and being loved by Christian young people in church music, sports and beach trips to the Outer Banks. Precious memories, how they linger. He would also say he had the best neighbors in America, keeping close touch by a monthly neighborhood watch breakfast, an annual potluck picnic and chats around the backyard fire pit. Toy train collecting was his hobby and sharing his love for toy trains with kids of all ages was fun beyond measure. Being with his family and keeping up with the grandchildren were his happiest hours. Preceding him in passing were parents, Bruno and Laura Baumgart; brother, Rudy; and daughter, Joy. He is survived by Peggy Turner Baumgart, his wife of 63 years; Jonathan Baumgart, son; Frances Lou Edwards, niece and her family; Tommie Turner, brother-in-law and his family; Nick Simpson, son-in-law; and five precious grandchildren, Ben, Autumn, Jackson, Jordan and Kai. The family welcomes friends 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd., where a tribute service to the love of God will be held at 1:30 p.m. Graveside burial at Oakwood Cemetery to follow. Memorial contributions may be made to James River Hospice, 9100 Arboretum Parkway, Suite 290, N. Chesterfield, Va. 23236, who cared for Herman so lovingly in his last days on earth. "Trust in The Lord, commit yourself to Him, lean on Him, hope confidently in Him forever; for the Lord God is an everlasting rock … the Rock of Ages." Isaiah 26:4.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 22, 2021.