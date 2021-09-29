Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Herman W. Russell
FUNERAL HOME
March Funeral Homes - Laburnum Chapel
2110 E Laburnum Ave
Richmond, VA
RUSSELL, Herman W., 67, of Richmond, departed this life Sunday, September 19, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Irene and John Russell Sr.; one brother and three sisters. He leaves to cherish his memory siblings, Willnette (Dea. Thomas) Folly, Dorothy Russell, Rev. Sarah Dabney; devoted friends, Hope Witcher and Bernice Woodson; his devoted church family at Fountain of Deliverance Outreach Ministries; a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where viewing will be held 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday, September 30, 2021. Celebration of Life service 11 a.m., Friday, October 1, 2021 at March Funeral Home. Livestreaming avaliable. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 29, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
30
Viewing
9:30a.m. - 4:30p.m.
March Funeral Homes - Laburnum Chapel
2110 E Laburnum Ave, Richmond, VA
Oct
1
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
March Funeral Homes - Laburnum Chapel
2110 E Laburnum Ave, Richmond, VA
Funeral services provided by:
March Funeral Homes - Laburnum Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by March Funeral Homes - Laburnum Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
I am saddened to hear of the passing of my close friend since our college days at J. Sargeant Reynolds Reynolds Community College during the early 70s. We were the founders of the group "Reynold Seekers" under the leadership of its Director, Mr. Wendell Howlette. We will sorely miss you my brother, love you always.
Gregory Carter
Friend
September 29, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results