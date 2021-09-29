RUSSELL, Herman W., 67, of Richmond, departed this life Sunday, September 19, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Irene and John Russell Sr.; one brother and three sisters. He leaves to cherish his memory siblings, Willnette (Dea. Thomas) Folly, Dorothy Russell, Rev. Sarah Dabney; devoted friends, Hope Witcher and Bernice Woodson; his devoted church family at Fountain of Deliverance Outreach Ministries; a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where viewing will be held 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday, September 30, 2021. Celebration of Life service 11 a.m., Friday, October 1, 2021 at March Funeral Home. Livestreaming avaliable. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery.