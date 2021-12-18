KONTOS, Dr. Hermes Apostolou, M.D., Ph.D., age 87, of Midlothian, Virginia, died December 5, 2021. Dr. Kontos was the former Dean of the Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) School of Medicine and founding CEO of the VCU Health System Authority.
Dr. Kontos was born in Lefka, Cyprus on December 13, 1933. Heavily influenced by his physician uncle, he attended medical school at the University of Athens, Greece, receiving his M.D. degree in 1958. After an initial year at the Nicosia General Hospital, he came to the United States in 1959 on a World Health Organization Fellowship for a Rotating Internship at Maryland General Hospital, where he met Nancy Jeanne Greene, a nursing student who became his wife of 61 years after they married on December 29, 1959.
Dr. and Mrs. Kontos moved to Richmond, Virginia in 1960, where he completed his Residency in Internal Medicine and a Cardiopulmonary Fellowship at the Medical College of Virginia (MCV). He subsequently joined the faculty at MCV as an Instructor in Internal Medicine in 1964. While on the faculty, he completed his Ph.D. in Physiology in 1967 and was promoted to Professor of Medicine by 1972.
Dr. Kontos had an exceptional career as a physician, scientist, educator and administrator. He was internationally recognized for his research to understand mechanisms regulating brain blood vessels in high blood pressure, stroke and head injury. Over his more than 40-year career, he authored over 200 scientific papers and book chapters. His decades of support from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) included prestigious Jacob Javits Neuroscience Investigator Awards in 1986 and again in 1993 and a MERIT Award from the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute in 1986. He was an active reviewer for the NIH, serving on the Experimental Cardiovascular Sciences study section for eight years and chairing that review group from 1984 to 1986. Dr. Kontos was a Fellow of the American Heart Association
(AHA). His many roles with The AHA
included service as President of the Virginia AHA Affiliate and Associate Editor for the journal Stroke. He received the Distinguished Achievement Award from the Stroke Council of The AHA
in 1996. Among his many other scientific and academic honors and awards, he was named a Markle Scholar in Academic Medicine in 1969, and was elected to the Alpha Omega Alpha medical honor society, the American Society for Clinical Investigation, the American Association of Physicians and the Association of University Cardiologists. Dr. Kontos received the Distinguished Scholar Award from VCU in 1984 and the Presidential Medallion in 2003.
As a physician, Dr. Kontos was renowned for his knowledge and treatment of diseases of the microvasculature, and he authored seminal book chapters and scientific papers on the subject. He was also recognized as an outstanding teacher and mentor. He was awarded the outstanding teacher award from the School of Medicine; the student lounge in Hunton Hall was named for him; and one of his former students, Dr. Marc Thames, established the Thames-Kontos Mentoring Award in his honor.
Among Dr. Kontos' many contributions to academic medicine, he is best remembered for his quiet and thoughtful leadership. Starting as Chair of the Cardiopulmonary Division in 1978, Dr. Kontos subsequently served as Chair of the Cardiology Division and acting Chair of Medicine. As an indication of his versatility and exceptional leadership, he was the acting Chair of the Department of Pathology from 1991 to 1993. He then went on to serve as interim Dean of the School of Medicine in 1993 and subsequently was appointed Dean of the VCU School of Medicine in 1994. While still serving as Dean, he was also appointed Vice President for Health Sciences in 1995. Dr. Kontos played an integral role in strategically aligning the academic and clinical vision of the academic health system at VCU with the creation of VCU Health. In 2000, he was appointed the first CEO of the VCU Health System (VCUHS) Authority, which combined MCV Hospitals and MCV Physicians under a single governance structure, ensuring that the academic mission of VCU's health sciences schools would be aligned with the clinical mission of the health system. He stepped down from these positions and retired from VCU in 2003. The Hermes A. Kontos Medical Sciences Building at 1202 E. Marshall St. was dedicated in his name in honor of his many contributions to VCU Health.
In retirement, Dr. Kontos enjoyed growing roses (although often defeated by local deer), wine and gourmet food that he cooked for family and friends. Among his great pleasures in later life was spending time with his wife, friends and family at his home on the Northern Neck. He also became an invaluable contributor to the Powhatan Free Clinic, seeing patients and mentoring and teaching his colleagues there.
Dr. Kontos was preceded in death by his parents; and his wife, Nancy. He is survived by his brother, Alkis A. Kontos (Geneva, Switzerland); his three sons, Dr. Michael C. Kontos (Elizabeth Huber) of Glen Allen, Va., Dr. Christopher D. Kontos (Demetra) of Durham, N.C. and Timothy A. Kontos (Laura) of Midlothian, Va.; six grandchildren and many nieces and nephews in the U.S. and Cyprus. A celebration of Dr. Kontos' life will be held January 8, 2022 at 1 p.m. at the Woody Funeral Home, 1020 Huguenot Rd., Midlothian, Va. 23113. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Pauley Heart Center of VCU Health and the MCV Foundation of VCU.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2021.