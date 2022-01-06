KONTOS, Dr. Hermes Apostolou, M.D., Ph.D., age 87, died December 5, 2021. A celebration of Dr. Kontos' life will be held January 8, 2022, at 1 p.m. at the Woody Funeral Home, 1020 Huguenot Rd., Midlothian, Va. 23113. For condolences and more, please see their website at www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/midlothian-va/hermes-kontos-10478100
. For those who wish to attend virtually, a Zoom link will be available via the Woody Funeral Home at the bottom of the obituary. Appropriate COVID precautions are recommended.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2022.