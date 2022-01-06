Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Dr. Hermes Apostolou Kontos
FUNERAL HOME
Woody Funeral Home Atlee Chapel
9271 Shady Grove Road
Mechanicsville, VA
KONTOS, Dr. Hermes Apostolou, M.D., Ph.D., age 87, died December 5, 2021. A celebration of Dr. Kontos' life will be held January 8, 2022, at 1 p.m. at the Woody Funeral Home, 1020 Huguenot Rd., Midlothian, Va. 23113. For condolences and more, please see their website at www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/midlothian-va/hermes-kontos-10478100. For those who wish to attend virtually, a Zoom link will be available via the Woody Funeral Home at the bottom of the obituary. Appropriate COVID precautions are recommended.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
8
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m.
Woody Funeral Home
1020 Huguenot Rd., Midlothian, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Woody Funeral Home Atlee Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Woody Funeral Home Atlee Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.