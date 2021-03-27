KORB, Herta Franziska Kässler, 91, passed away peacefully in her home on March 24, 2021. Herta was born July 18, 1929 in Bruck In Der Oberpfalz, Germany to Bruno and Johanna Boehm Kässler. She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Heinrich "Heinz" Christian Korb; her parents, Bruno and Johanna Kässler; and her five siblings, Johanna Regner, Bruno Kässler (Kathi), Kurt Kässler, Helmut Kässler and Arthur Kässler. She is survived by her four children, Ursula Korb, Jurgen Korb, Sylvia Korb and Sonja Korb; one grandchild, Emily Wickens; nephew, Bruno Kässler (Maria); several nieces; and a close family friend, Harlan Brubaker. Herta moved with her family to Canada in 1956 as a means to attain her goal of living in the United States. She worked several different jobs while in Canada to ensure her family was well cared for, including working for Seagram and becoming a successful saleslady. She was able to achieve her goal in 1964 when she moved her family to Richmond, Va. Once arriving in the United States, she continued to work for companies including Philip Morris and Inta-Roto. She retired from Avon as one of their top sales staff. Upon her retirement, she devoted herself to her family. She was a fantastic cook, baker and seamstress. Close friends waited all year just for her Christmas cookies. Herta also loved to garden and was an avid reader. She displayed her talents in the many crafts she made. In the 1970s, she sewed and crocheted clothes for dolls for charity, several of which won awards. Known locally as the "Bear Lady" in the 1980s, she designed and hand-crafted stuffed teddy bears along with their outfits. Many were used as fund raisers by local high schools. The family would like to thank the nurses of Heartland Hospice for the wonderful care they provided. The family would also like to thank Valerie, who watched over our Mom and kept her safe each evening. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, March 29, 2021, at Nelsen Funeral Home chapel located at 4650 South Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Virginia. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Henrico Fire Fighter Foundation, henricofirefighterfoundation.org
, or the Alzheimer's Association
, alz.org
. Online condolences may be left at nelsenrichmond.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2021.