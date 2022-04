NEECE, Hewey K., departed this life and entered the presence of his Lord on December 5, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Peggy; and daughter, Teresa "Missy." He is survived by three children, Tommy, Mike and Jewel. He was our best friend and the best man we ever knew. A memorial service will be held at a later date.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 13, 2020.